The Political Tug-of-War in Tamil Nadu: DMK-Congress Alliance Stands Firm

In a decisive move, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin asserted the unwavering strength of the DMK-Congress alliance amidst internal differences over power-sharing. Despite aspirations from Congress for cabinet representation, Stalin ruled out such accommodations, assuring the coalition remains firm.

Manickam Tagore, Congress MP from Tamil Nadu, and other party proponents of power-sharing have expressed their concerns, citing the exclusion as contrary to social justice. However, the Chief Minister downplayed these speculations, attributing the rumors to a section of the media.

With elections approaching, Stalin underscored the necessity for unity, dismissing any alleged discord within the alliance. As discussions continue, the DMK-Congress partnership is poised for another electoral test, grounding its strength in political harmony and strategic alignment.

(With inputs from agencies.)