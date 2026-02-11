Left Menu

The Political Tug-of-War in Tamil Nadu: DMK-Congress Alliance Stands Firm

In Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin affirmed the strength of the DMK-Congress alliance amidst tensions over power-sharing. While Congress seeks cabinet representation, Stalin emphasized continued cooperation without accommodating allies in cabinet positions. Allegations of a rift are dismissed, maintaining the alliance's integrity ahead of upcoming elections.

In a decisive move, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin asserted the unwavering strength of the DMK-Congress alliance amidst internal differences over power-sharing. Despite aspirations from Congress for cabinet representation, Stalin ruled out such accommodations, assuring the coalition remains firm.

Manickam Tagore, Congress MP from Tamil Nadu, and other party proponents of power-sharing have expressed their concerns, citing the exclusion as contrary to social justice. However, the Chief Minister downplayed these speculations, attributing the rumors to a section of the media.

With elections approaching, Stalin underscored the necessity for unity, dismissing any alleged discord within the alliance. As discussions continue, the DMK-Congress partnership is poised for another electoral test, grounding its strength in political harmony and strategic alignment.

