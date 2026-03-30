DMK Confident Ahead of Tamil Nadu Elections Amid Criticisms

In the run-up to the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, DMK General Secretary Durai Murugan exuded confidence about his party's prospects despite facing criticism over their election manifesto. Dismissing detractors, Murugan stated, "I do not consider such criticism significant," during a recent interaction with the press.

The criticism emerged following the release of the DMK's election manifesto by Chief Minister MK Stalin, which detailed a series of welfare measures aimed at winning over voters. Murugan emphasized the party's determination to secure victory, regardless of the crowded electoral field.

Murugan's campaign efforts included a lively procession from Katpadi railway station after arriving from Chennai. He honored political icons like CN Annadurai, BR Ambedkar, and Periyar EV Ramasamy before launching his campaign. Concurrently, TVK Chief Vijay, who filed his nomination from Perambur, unveiled a manifesto pledging initiatives like "anti-drug protection zones" and student financial aid.

The elections on April 23 will see major parties including the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance compete fiercely, with DMK contesting 164 out of the 234 state seats. Watch for results on May 4 as multiple alliances, such as the Congress and CPI, vye for victory alongside regional parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)