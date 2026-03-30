Vijay's Whistle Revolution: Actor-Politician Takes on DMK in Tamil Nadu Elections
Actor-politician Vijay files his nomination for the Perambur constituency in Chennai, aiming to challenge the ruling DMK in the upcoming Assembly elections. Promising integrity and change, he calls for a 'whistle revolution' against corruption and inadequate governance, highlighting safety and development issues.
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Actor-politician Vijay, chief of the Tamil political party TVK, officially entered the fray for the upcoming Assembly elections by filing his nomination from Perambur constituency in Chennai. Slamming the ruling DMK, he called for a 'whistle revolution' while addressing concerns over women's safety and governance under the current regime.
Vijay's campaign highlights include tackling corruption, especially in state-run liquor operations and municipal administration. Additionally, he aims to address the lack of basic amenities and the increase of violent incidents and drug consumption under the current government.
Vijay emphasized his dedication to public welfare, urging voters to support his party's symbol. Alongside, top TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna also filed his nomination in north Chennai, marking a fresh electoral challenge against established political forces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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