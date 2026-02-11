Le Pen's Legal Battle: A Pivotal Moment for France's Political Future

Marine Le Pen is at the center of a high-stakes legal battle as she awaits an appeals court verdict on July 7, which will determine her eligibility for the 2027 French presidential election. This follows her previous conviction for misusing European Parliament funds.

The Paris court found Le Pen guilty in March 2025, leading to a five-year ban from public office and a potential derailment of her political career. Prosecutors argue she misappropriated EU funds by employing aides who worked for her party instead of their intended roles.

Le Pen's appeal stands as a second chance to overturn the conviction, allowing her to continue her political pursuits. Her potential disqualification highlights Jordan Bardella as a prospective successor, though concerns about his experience persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)