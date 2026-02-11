Congress in Turmoil: DHS Funding Showdown Looms

The U.S. Congress is scrambling to meet a Friday midnight deadline to secure funding for the Department of Homeland Security, heavily involved in immigration enforcement under recent Trump administration regulations.

Main points of contention include Democratic demands for new operational controls on ICE and CBP agents and ensuring access to detainees' lawyers in detention facilities. Conversely, Republicans focus on securing agents' safety and penalizing sanctuary cities.

With a tight timeline, negotiators are pressed to resolve these complex issues. Democrats argue the timeline suffices, while Republicans believe more time is essential to finalize a viable legislative agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)