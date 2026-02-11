Left Menu

Congress in Turmoil: DHS Funding Showdown Looms

As the deadline looms for a deal to fund the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Congress members face intense debates over immigration enforcement operations. Key disagreements include controls on ICE and CBP operations, safeguards on detention facilities, and provisions in the DHS funding bill addressing sanctuary cities.

Updated: 11-02-2026 23:11 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 23:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Congress is scrambling to meet a Friday midnight deadline to secure funding for the Department of Homeland Security, heavily involved in immigration enforcement under recent Trump administration regulations.

Main points of contention include Democratic demands for new operational controls on ICE and CBP agents and ensuring access to detainees' lawyers in detention facilities. Conversely, Republicans focus on securing agents' safety and penalizing sanctuary cities.

With a tight timeline, negotiators are pressed to resolve these complex issues. Democrats argue the timeline suffices, while Republicans believe more time is essential to finalize a viable legislative agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

