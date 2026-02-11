Tensions Rise as Clashes Erupt in Yemen's Shabwa Governorate
In Shabwa Governorate, Yemen, deadly clashes between Southern Transitional Council supporters and local security forces resulted in five deaths and over two dozen injuries. Attempts to remove the Yemeni flag sparked the conflict. The unrest highlights ongoing divisions in Yemen, amid regional power struggles involving Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
- Country:
- Yemen
In Yemen's Shabwa Governorate, at least five individuals lost their lives amid clashes between supporters of Yemen's primary separatist group and local security forces, according to officials and separatists. The disputes have left over two dozen injured.
Eshraq al-Maqtari, Yemen's appointed legal affairs minister, noted the ''painful events'' in the region as tensions flared when the Southern Transitional Council's followers stormed Ataq's administrative building attempting to down the Yemeni flag. The building was later secured by security forces.
Struggles in the south continue with regional powers influencing the situation, escalating as the STC made advances against Saudi-aligned forces in neighboring regions. Calls for an independent south persist, foregrounding multifaceted grievances driving Yemen's protracted civil conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sidhu Moosewala's Parents Protest Over Police Inaction on Financial Fraud Allegations
Parliament Protests: India's Debate on Trade and Security
JNU Students Protest 'Unjust Rustication' and Fines
Moosewala Family Stages Protest Over Police Inaction on Financial Dispute
Turkish Talent Manager Sentenced in Gezi Park Protest Case