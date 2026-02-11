Tensions Rise as Clashes Erupt in Yemen's Shabwa Governorate

In Yemen's Shabwa Governorate, at least five individuals lost their lives amid clashes between supporters of Yemen's primary separatist group and local security forces, according to officials and separatists. The disputes have left over two dozen injured.

Eshraq al-Maqtari, Yemen's appointed legal affairs minister, noted the ''painful events'' in the region as tensions flared when the Southern Transitional Council's followers stormed Ataq's administrative building attempting to down the Yemeni flag. The building was later secured by security forces.

Struggles in the south continue with regional powers influencing the situation, escalating as the STC made advances against Saudi-aligned forces in neighboring regions. Calls for an independent south persist, foregrounding multifaceted grievances driving Yemen's protracted civil conflict.

