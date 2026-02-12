Left Menu

Delhi CM launches projects worth Rs 85 crore SC/ST colonies

The Delhi government is taking various development steps for public welfare that were pending for the past several years, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday. The chief minister launched 146 development works for Rs 85 crore at the SCST colony cluster in Malkaganj Chowk in the Timarpur area.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2026 15:02 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 15:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is taking various development steps for public welfare that were pending for the past several years, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday. The chief minister launched 146 development works for Rs 85 crore at the SC/ST colony cluster in Malkaganj Chowk in the Timarpur area. ''For years, families in this area had been waiting for development works. This is the first time a government has come into power that is taking steps to fulfil their dreams,'' Gupta said. Gupta claimed that her government has worked to revive several stalled works in Delhi, be it the construction of roadside drains, construction of flyovers, hostels for physically disabled persons, coaching for students, or other development works. ''It is because the voters blessed us that after 27 years, a BJP government came into power and because of this, we can carry out development works in Delhi. Now we are opening Arogya Mandirs and Atal Canteens,'' the chief minister said. She also mentioned that in each assembly constituency now, Rs 100 crore fund is being used for development works.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

