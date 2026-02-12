Left Menu

Govt's 5 pc stake sale in BHEL subscribed 1.34 times

The governments 5 per cent stake sale in BHEL closed with 1.34 times over-subscription after receiving enthusiastic response from retail and institutional investors. The government will mobilise about Rs 4,400 crore at a floor price of Rs 254 per share by selling 5 per cent of its stake or 17.41 crore shares in BHEL through the two-day OFS.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 18:38 IST
Govt's 5 pc stake sale in BHEL subscribed 1.34 times
  • Country:
  • India

The government's 5 per cent stake sale in BHEL closed with 1.34 times over-subscription after receiving enthusiastic response from retail and institutional investors. ''The second day of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited OFS closed with enthusiastic response from retail investors. The issue was subscribed 1.34 times,'' Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Arunish Chawla said on X. On Wednesday, institutional investors had placed bids for 22.07 crore BHEL shares at an indicative price of Rs 256.07 a share, totalling over Rs 5,650 crore. The government is disinvesting 3 per cent equity in BHEL with an additional 2 per cent as a green-shoe option at a floor price of Rs 254 in the two-day offer for sale. Following the response of institutional buyers, the government exercised the green-shoe option. The government will mobilise about Rs 4,400 crore at a floor price of Rs 254 per share by selling 5 per cent of its stake or 17.41 crore shares in BHEL through the two-day OFS. The base issue size comprises over 10.44 crore shares, or 3 per cent stake, in BHEL, plus a greenshoe option to sell over 6.96 crore shares or 2 per cent. The government holds 63.17 per cent in BHEL. Shares of BHEL closed at Rs 260.40, down 0.10 per cent over the previous close. So far this fiscal year, the government has raised Rs 8,768 crore through PSU disinvestments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tvesa ends winless run, takes title in play-off in 3rd leg of WPGT

Tvesa ends winless run, takes title in play-off in 3rd leg of WPGT

 India
2
Indian Navy assumes first-ever command of Combined Task Force 154

Indian Navy assumes first-ever command of Combined Task Force 154

 India
3
Kerala HC stays liquor company contest seeking logo, name for new brandy

Kerala HC stays liquor company contest seeking logo, name for new brandy

 India
4
Hope Italy's win is on front page and knocks Winter Olympics to back page of sports: Davison

Hope Italy's win is on front page and knocks Winter Olympics to back page of...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026