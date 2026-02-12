IARI's 64th convocation ceremony in Delhi on Friday; Agri Min Chouhan chief guest

Left Menu

Indian Agricultural Research Institute IARI will hold its 64th convocation ceremony on Friday in the national capital, where 470 students will get degrees after completion of their masters and doctoral programmes. At the convocation ceremony, IARI said that 470 students, including 290 MScM Tech and 180 PhD students, will receive their hard-earned degrees upon successful completion of their masters and doctoral programs, respectively.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 18:25 IST
Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) will hold its 64th convocation ceremony on Friday in the national capital, where 470 students will get degrees after completion of their master's and doctoral programmes. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be the chief guest of the convocation ceremony, IARI said in a statement. ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), the 121-year-old pioneer institute, plays a pivotal role in ensuring food, nutritional, and livelihood security. The Institute is celebrating its 64th Convocation week from 8-13 February 2026. At the convocation ceremony, IARI said that 470 students, including 290 MSc/M Tech and 180 PhD students, will receive their hard-earned degrees upon successful completion of their master's and doctoral programs, respectively. The institute highlighted that it has received accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) of UGC valid for five years (2023-2028) with 'A' Grade; as well as National Agricultural Education Accreditation Board (NAEAB) of ICAR for a period of five years (2025-2030) with a score of 3.64/4.00 equivalent to Grade A+. This year, IARI topped the agriculture and allied sectors category in the NIRF 2025 list, underscoring its excellence in agricultural education and research. Similarly, the IARI, New Delhi, was placed 2nd in the newly introduced SDG ranking, immediately after IIT Madras.

