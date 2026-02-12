Left Menu

We didn't abuse anyone, 'lie' that I was egging on MPs in Speaker's chamber: Priyanka slams Rijiju

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday termed as a lie Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijijus charge that she was egging her party MPs when they allegedly misbehaved in Speaker Om Birlas chamber, and said we did not abuse anyone.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2026 15:44 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 15:44 IST
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday termed as a ''lie'' Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju's charge that she was egging her party MPs when they allegedly ''misbehaved'' in Speaker Om Birla's chamber, and said ''we did not abuse anyone''. Her remarks came a day after Rijiju claimed that 20 to 25 Congress MPs had abused Birla in his chamber and they were not stopped by senior leaders, K C Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi, who were present there. ''They (the Congress MPs) were egging them on. Had our MPs misbehaved with anyone, our leader would stop them. But their (Congress') leaders were egging on the MPs to quarrel,'' he had said. Rijiju on Thursday shared a video of the Speaker's chamber when opposition MPs had gone there last week to protest against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks against former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. ''This is the illegal video clip taken by a Congress MP when 20-25 Congress MPs entered the Chamber of Hon'ble Speaker, abused him and threatened Honb'le Prime Minister. Our party believes in debate & discussion and never encourage MPs to threaten physically,'' he said in his post, accompanying the video. Responding to Rijiju's charge, Priyanka Gandhi told reporters in the Parliament House complex, ''We did not abuse anyone. One or two MPs were agitated, and they expressed it. He also said that I was encouraging them, which is a lie. I was sitting quietly. In the end, I said a few things peacefully to the Speaker.''

