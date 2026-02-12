Left Menu

Saini offered BJP ticket for 2027 Assembly polls but I am committed to my party: Punjab AAP MLA

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj on Thursday said Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini offered her a BJP ticket to contest the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections but she was committed to her party. She said he offered her a BJP ticket to contest from the Sangrur seat.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-02-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 15:58 IST
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj on Thursday said Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini offered her a BJP ticket to contest the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections but she was committed to her party. Addressing mediapersons here, Bharaj, the MLA from Sangrur seat, claimed that Saini contacted her a few days ago and proposed a closed door meeting. She said he offered her a BJP ticket to contest from the Sangrur seat. ''I was told that whatever demand I put forward will be fulfilled,'' she claimed. However, Bharaj said, she was committed to the AAP, which gave her everything.

