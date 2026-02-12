Saini offered BJP ticket for 2027 Assembly polls but I am committed to my party: Punjab AAP MLA

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj on Thursday said Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini offered her a BJP ticket to contest the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections but she was committed to her party. Addressing mediapersons here, Bharaj, the MLA from Sangrur seat, claimed that Saini contacted her a few days ago and proposed a closed door meeting. She said he offered her a BJP ticket to contest from the Sangrur seat. ''I was told that whatever demand I put forward will be fulfilled,'' she claimed. However, Bharaj said, she was committed to the AAP, which gave her everything.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)