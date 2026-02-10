Sainik Sahayta Kendra: A Beacon for Soldiers' Welfare

The Lieutenant Governor's Sainik Sahayta Kendra has become a beacon of welfare for serving soldiers and their families, efficiently resolving several grievances through coordination with various departments. Officials announced on Tuesday that the Kendra ensures prompt assistance, having successfully handled multiple cases.

In one noteworthy instance, the Kendra expedited the resolution of a plea concerning a martyr's emoluments. By collaborating with the appropriate authorities, it facilitated swift action. Additionally, it swiftly issued a migrant certificate for a soldier following a representation from his Commanding Officer, prioritizing the request for timely document release.

Another significant action by the Kendra involved addressing a medical emergency for a serving Agniveer. The Kendra coordinated with inter-state health authorities to ensure the soldier's father received prompt medical treatment at a government facility. Resolved within two days, this incident underscores the Kendra's role in prioritizing welfare initiatives for Armed Forces personnel.

