MHA order on National Song does not reflect spirit of Constitution: CPI(M)

The government of India order giving precedence to the National Song over the National Anthem does not reflect the spirit of the Constitution, the CPIM said on Thursday.

The government of India order giving precedence to the National Song over the National Anthem does not reflect the spirit of the Constitution, the CPI(M) said on Thursday. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed the singing of all six stanzas of the National Song Vande Mataram, written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay. The order dated January 28 also said when the National Song and the National Anthem are sung or played, the National Song will be sung or played first. In a statement issued here, the CPI(M) Politburo said the Constitution of India clearly states in Article 51A(a) that it is the duty of every citizen to respect the National Flag and the National Anthem. ''The government of India has issued an order giving precedence to the National Song over the National Anthem, which does not reflect the spirit of the Constitution,'' the Left party said. It said that after thorough deliberation, the Constituent Assembly adopted the statement made by former president Rajendra Prasad concerning the National Song that only two stanzas would be sung. ''Through its recent order, the government seeks to include the remaining four stanzas, which the Constituent Assembly felt did not resonate the secular character of the Indian Republic,'' it said. ''The BJP-led Union government is attempting to create an unnecessary controversy concerning the National Song and the National Anthem with ulterior motives. The BJP government should not be allowed to play with such historic cultural symbols,'' it said. The Left party demanded that the government ''uphold the spirit of the Constitution and immediately withdraw this order''.

