T20 World Cup Scoreboard: India vs Namibia

Following is the T20 World Cup scoreboard between India and Namibia here on Thursday. India: Ishan Kishan c Shikongo b Erasmus 61 Sanju Samson c Steenkamp b Shikongo 22 Tilak Varma c Smit b Erasmus 25 Suryakumar Yadav st Green b Scholtz 12 Hardik Pandya c sub b Erasmus 52 Shivam Dube run out 23 Rinku Singh c Erasmus b Smit 1 Axar Patel b Erasmus 0 Varun Chakravarthy not out 1 Arshdeep Singh run out 2 Extras: (LB-1, W-9) 10 Total: (For 9 wkts, 20 overs) 209 Fall of wkts: 1-25, 2-104, 3-120, 4-124, 5-205, 6-205, 7-206, 8-206, 9-209. Bowling: Ruben Trumpelmann 4-0-38-0, Ben Shikongo 3-0-41-1, JJ Smit 4-0-50-1, Max Heingo 1-0-18-0, Gerhard Erasmus 4-0-20-4, Bernard Scholtz 4-0-41-1. (More)

