2,500 coffee kiosks to be set up at Rs 25 crore: Karnataka Minister

The state government has sanctioned Rs 25 crore to set up 2,500 coffee kiosks (Akka Cafe), which will be operated by women trained under SHGs, Minister M B Patil said on Thursday. The initiative aims to strengthen the coffee value chain and promote economic empowerment through employment generation, he added. The minister was speaking after inaugurating the India International Coffee Festival, organised by the Speciality Coffee Association of India (SCAI), at Palace Grounds in the city. According to Patil, the Coffee Board, in collaboration with the National Rural Livelihood Mission–Karnataka, is providing training in coffee brewing, cafe management, and entrepreneurship to one lakh women associated with Self-Help Groups across the state. The government is also extending scholarships to children of workers employed in coffee estates and large plantations in Kodagu district, he said. ''It is encouraging that coffee growers themselves are branding their produce and showcasing it at the festival,'' Large and Medium Industries said in a statement issued by his office. At the 'Kala Loka' outlet set up by the Industries Department at Kempegowda International Airport, coffee is being showcased and sold alongside more than 45 other GI-tagged products from the state, featuring distinctive packaging and branding, he noted. The minister highlighted that coffee is cultivated over 2.2 lakh hectares in Karnataka, making the state the largest producer in the country. Nearly 75 per cent of India's total coffee production comes from the districts of Hassan, Kodagu, and Chikkamagaluru. Patil said the festival has brought together growers, processors, exporters, roasters, cafes and hospitality service providers, equipment manufacturers, professionals, and consumers under one roof-a commendable initiative. On the occasion, the minister visited several stalls at the festival, interacted with exhibitors, showed keen interest in various coffee varieties, and purchased some products.

