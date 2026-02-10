Opposition Leader Peter Magyar's Ambitious Plan to Challenge Orban's Rule in Hungary

In a bold move to challenge Prime Minister Viktor Orban's 16-year reign, Hungary's main opposition group, the Tisza Party, headed by Peter Magyar, has made public its detailed manifesto. The center-right party poses the most significant threat to Orban's rule since 2010, though the outcome remains uncertain according to recent polls.

A cornerstone of Tisza's manifesto focuses on economic policy, aiming to secure EU funds suspended due to Orban's reforms. The funds would bolster healthcare, transport, and education while supporting businesses. The party also plans to combat corruption, reduce public investment waste, and meet euro entry criteria by 2030, contingent on obtaining a parliamentary super-majority.

Tisza's foreign policy goals include heightened defense spending, establishing a strategic U.S. partnership, and maintaining a Western-aligned orientation. Energy and social policy proposals emphasize energy independence from Russia and tax reforms. Meanwhile, maintaining family benefits and supplementary pension payments remains a priority.

