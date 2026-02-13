Australia opposition leader Ley loses party room vote, ABC reports

​Australian opposition ‌leader Sussan Ley ​has lost a ‌party room vote and the Liberal party will move ‌to elect their ‌next leader, the Australian Broadcasting Corp reported on ⁠Friday.

Ley ​had ⁠made history in May by ⁠becoming the first ​woman to lead the Liberals ⁠after the party's election ⁠rout ​but her tenure was marked by ⁠steadily falling support in ⁠the ⁠polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)