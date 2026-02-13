Australia opposition leader Ley loses party room vote, ABC reports
13-02-2026
Australian opposition leader Sussan Ley has lost a party room vote and the Liberal party will move to elect their next leader, the Australian Broadcasting Corp reported on Friday.
Ley had made history in May by becoming the first woman to lead the Liberals after the party's election rout but her tenure was marked by steadily falling support in the polls.
