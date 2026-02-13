UPDATE 1-FBI increasing reward for information in Guthrie case to $100,000, releases new photos

​The FBI ‌said on ​Thursday it was increasing the reward for ‌information leading to the location of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of TV ‌news anchor Savannah Guthrie, to $100,000 from $50,000.

The ‌agency also released new visuals, including photos of a backpack the suspect ⁠could ​be seen ⁠wearing in video footage, and an updated ⁠description of the suspect. The suspect was ​described as a male, between ⁠5' 9" and 5' 10" and was ⁠seen ​wearing a black, 25-liter backpack, the FBI said in a ⁠statement.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was first reported ⁠missing ⁠on February 1 in Arizona.

