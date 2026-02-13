UPDATE 1-FBI increasing reward for information in Guthrie case to $100,000, releases new photos
The FBI said on Thursday it was increasing the reward for information leading to the location of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of TV news anchor Savannah Guthrie, to $100,000 from $50,000.
The agency also released new visuals, including photos of a backpack the suspect could be seen wearing in video footage, and an updated description of the suspect. The suspect was described as a male, between 5' 9" and 5' 10" and was seen wearing a black, 25-liter backpack, the FBI said in a statement.
Nancy Guthrie, 84, was first reported missing on February 1 in Arizona.
