Twins sign veteran reliever Liam Hendriks

The Minnesota Twins signed three-time All-Star reliever Liam Hendriks to ​a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training on Thursday. Hendriks, ​who turned 37 on Tuesday, made his major league debut with ‌the ​Twins on Sept. 6, 2011, and appeared in 30 games from 2011-13 before finding great success and dealing with much adversity in his career.

Report: Patriots seek DC after moving Terrell Williams to high-ranking role

The New England Patriots have a vacancy at defensive coordinator after moving Terrell Williams -- who is cancer-free after a ‌battle with prostate cancer -- to a high-ranking role on the staff, NFL Network reported on Thursday afternoon. Williams, 51, missed most of his first season with New England after being diagnosed with prostate cancer in September. He took a leave of absence after being on the sideline for the Patriots' Week 1 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Olympics-Figure skating-Fans of Chock and Bates launch petition questioning ice dance result

Triple world ice dance champions ‌Madison Chock and Evan Bates will leave the Milano Cortina Olympics with silver medals, but also an outpouring of support from fans questioning the judging that denied them gold. Debate around Wednesday night's ice dance victory ‌by French duo Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron has sparked a petition on Change.org calling for the International Skating Union to review the scoring.

Olympics-Ice hockey-Masterful Canada shut out Czechs, US work out early kinks v Latvia

Tournament favourites Canada marked their territory with a 5-0 win over Czech Republic to open their men's Olympic ice hockey campaign on Thursday before the United States hit their stride to beat Latvia 5-1. The two gold medal contenders in Milan highlighted the evening programme on the second day of the men's action ⁠at Santagiulia ​arena.

Olympics-Ice hockey-Teen Celebrini makes early statement as Canada open campaign ⁠with emphatic win

Macklin Celebrini made his Olympic ice hockey debut with the confidence of a veteran and the timing of a natural scorer, the 19-year-old striking early to spark Canada's commanding 5-0 victory over Czech Republic in their opening game on Thursday. Celebrini ⁠scored with little over five seconds left in the first period to settle Canada after an energetic but tense opening stretch and set the tone for a performance that underlined the team's depth.

Phillies release OF Nick Castellanos with $20M remaining ​on contract

The Philadelphia Phillies released outfielder Nick Castellanos on Thursday. The move hardly was a surprise given Castellanos is owed $20 million during the final season of his five-year, $100 million contract. In addition, Castellanos ⁠found himself in a platoon role last season after being admonished for insubordination in June.

Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada blank Czechs, US overpower Latvia, wins for Swiss and Germany

Canada got the perfect start to their Olympic men's ice hockey campaign with a confident 5-0 win over the Czech ⁠Republic on ​Thursday, the United States saw off Latvia 5-1, as Germany beat Denmark 3-1 and Switzerland cruised past France 4-0. The nine-time winners underlined their claim as favourites at the Milan Cortina Games with a group effort that saw 19-year-old prodigy Macklin Celebrini start the scoring on the second day of the men's tournament at Santagiulia Arena.

Dodgers' Max Muncy, Enrique Hernandez agree to deals

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced a ⁠one-year, $10 million extension with veteran third baseman Max Muncy on Thursday. The deal includes a $7 million salary for the 2027 season and a $10 million club option for 2028 that includes a $3 million buyout. He will ⁠earn $10 million in 2026.

Marlins sign veteran RHP Chris ⁠Paddack

The Miami Marlins signed veteran right-hander Chris Paddock to a one-year contract on Thursday. Terms were not disclosed, but MLB Network reported the former free agent's deal is valued at $4 million and includes an additional $500,000 in incentives.

Olympics-Skeleton-Ukraine's Heraskevych appeals Games ban with CAS, wants supervised run

Disqualified Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych has appealed ‌his Winter Olympics competition ban over a ‌helmet depicting dead Ukrainian athletes with the Court of Arbitration for Sport, CAS said on Thursday. He is demanding ​his reinstatement or a supervised run, it said.

