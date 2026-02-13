Congress congratulates BNP for winning parliamentary elections in Bangladesh

The Congress on Friday congratulated the BNP for winning the parliamentary elections in Bangladesh, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh would always be supported by all Indians for the stability and peace of the region. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Friday claimed victory in the crucial general elections, marred by sporadic incidents of violence, to elect a new government to replace the interim administration, which took charge after the fall of the Awami League regime in August 2024. In a post on X, Kharge said, ''On behalf of the Indian National Congress, I congratulate Mr. Tarique Rahman and the BNP for winning the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh.'' India and Bangladesh share deep rooted bonds of history, language, culture, and multitude of other commonalities, the Congress chief said. ''A democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh would always be supported by all Indians for the stability and peace of our region,'' Kharge said. According to multiple media reports, the Election Commission in Bangladesh is expected to declare BNP the winner in the general elections with tallies in predawn hours on Friday, suggesting it got majority seats in parliament. The election was seen as a direct contest between the BNP and its former ally Jamaat-e-Islami, in the absence of ousted premier Sheikh Hasina's now debarred Awami League. The BNP was in power last time between 2001 and 2006 when Jamaat was its crucial partner, with two of its leaders serving as ministers. The BNP had earlier announced that if it wins the election, then its chairman and former premier Khaleda Zia's son, Tarique Rahman, would be the next prime minister of Bangladesh. If the party wins, Rahman will be Bangladesh's first male prime minister in 35 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)