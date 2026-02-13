Bangladesh Polls 2026 sees overwhelming support for referendum, reports local media

People in Bangladesh who, along with general elections had voted for a referendum in the country have expressed their support for constitutional reforms, as per local media outlets. The 13th parliamentary elections was held yesterday alongside a referendum on the implementation of a 84-point reform package known as the '"July Charter" a document born out of the 2024 uprising that proposes sweeping constitutional reforms in order to save the country from future authoritarian rule.

According to the Daily Star, the referendum in Bangladesh saw an overwhelming YES, with 65.3% (27,00,844) of votes in favour. Voters approve reforms, including the establishment of a caretaker government and an independent election commission, the introduction of a bicameral parliament, term limits for the prime minister, enhanced presidential powers and judicial independence, and increased women's representation in parliament.

Multiple projections from media outlets showed the BNP on course for securing a historic win in the elections, comfortably crossing the simple majority mark of 150 seats. The Daily Star media outlet reported that vote counting has been completed in 249 constituencies, with just 50 remaining. Of the 299 seats, BNP and allies have secured 181 seats, while Jamaat and allies have 61 seats.

Despite these early outcomes, the vote counting process is still underway, and official results have yet to be declared. These preliminary figures suggest a significant shift in Bangladesh's political landscape. Earlier today, PM Narendra Modi in a social media post congratulated BNP leader Tarique Rahman and said that India will "continue to stand in support of a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh."

Bangladeshi freedom fighter T M Rezaul Karin expressed to ANI in an interview the popularity of BNP in the country. He noted that while there were a few untoward incidents, the elections largely remained peaceful, with people from all religions coming out and voting. He hoped that the BNP would work in the areas of good governance and justice for the country's political harmony to continue.

The BNP's chairman, Tarique Rahman, has requested that the celebration of this victory be postponed out of respect for the passing of his mother, Khaleda Zia, before the election. Therefore, they have called for prayers for Khaleda Zia after the Friday congregational prayer. Rahman has been unofficially declared elected from the Bogura-6 (Sadar) constituency after securing a decisive victory over his nearest rival, as per the Daily Star.

According to results announced by the office of the District Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner Md Taufiqur Rahman, tallies from 150 polling centres have been completed. The constituency has a total of 151 voting centres, including postal ballots. Official results have not yet been delivered by the Bangladesh Election Commission, which is expected to issue its announcement on Friday.

The elections come after the demise of Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and the ban on her nemesis, Sheikh Hasina's party, the Awami League. (ANI)

