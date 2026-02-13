Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon as Opposition members raise slogans

Left Menu

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Friday after opposition members raised slogans demanding resignation of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. As soon as the House convened, opposition members rushed to the well holding placards demanding resignation of Puri after his name allegedly figured in the Epstein files released in the US.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 11:30 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 11:30 IST
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Friday after opposition members raised slogans demanding resignation of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The opposition members were also protesting against the India-US interim trade agreement. As soon as the House convened, opposition members rushed to the well holding placards demanding resignation of Puri after his name allegedly figured in the 'Epstein files' released in the US. Puri had on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for ''passing innuendo'' against him, asserting that he had met Jeffery Epstein on a ''few occasions'' but his interactions with him had nothing to do with the crimes the convicted American sex offender was involved in. The House also observed a minute of silence to pay respect to former Haridwar MP Bhagwandas Rathore, who passed away recently.

