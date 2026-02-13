Left Menu

First part of Budget session concludes; Lok Sabha to meet again on March 9 after three-week recess

The stormy first part of the Budget session, which saw heated exchanges over the India-US interim trade deal and unpublished memoir of former army chief M M Naravane, concluded Friday and the House will now reassemble on March 9.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 12:30 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 12:30 IST
First part of Budget session concludes; Lok Sabha to meet again on March 9 after three-week recess
  • Country:
  • India

The stormy first part of the Budget session, which saw heated exchanges over the India-US interim trade deal and unpublished memoir of former army chief M M Naravane, concluded Friday and the House will now reassemble on March 9. The three-week recess period will allow standing committees to examine allocations to various central ministries given in the Union Budget. Earlier in the day, the House was adjourned for one hour after Opposition members raised slogans demanding resignation of Union Minister Hardeep Puri. The opposition members were also protesting against the India-US interim trade agreement. The first part of the Budget Session began on January 28 with the address of President Droupadi Murmu to a joint sitting of the two Houses. The Lok Sabha witnessed dramatic scenes and repeated adjournments from February 2 afternoon after the Chair disallowed Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi to quote from the excerpts of the memoir of Naravane relating to the India-China conflict of 2020. The House witnessed noisy protests and dramatic scenes in the coming days leading to the suspension of seven Congress and one CPI-M member from the House for the remainder part of the Budget session for unruly behaviour, including climbing on tables of officials and throwing torn papers at the Chair.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Congress should study Vajpayee's life to understand Opposition's role": Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

"Congress should study Vajpayee's life to understand Opposition's role": Har...

 India
2
BNP heading towards major victory; set to return to power after two decades

BNP heading towards major victory; set to return to power after two decades

 Bangladesh
3
TVK chief Vijay slams criticism of him, party having no experience, says ''we have no experience in looting.''

TVK chief Vijay slams criticism of him, party having no experience, says ''w...

 India
4
Scoreboard of T20 World Cup: Australia vs Zimbabwe

Scoreboard of T20 World Cup: Australia vs Zimbabwe

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026