Inox Green Energy Services Q3 net profit grows to around Rs 25 crore

Inox Green Energy Services on Friday posted a nearly five-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 24.66 crore for the December quarter, aided by higher income. It had reported a net profit 5.81 crore in October-December period of preceding 2024-25 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 16:30 IST
Inox Green Energy Services on Friday posted a nearly five-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 24.66 crore for the December quarter, aided by higher income. It had reported a net profit 5.81 crore in October-December period of preceding 2024-25 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing. The company's total income rose to Rs 111.73 crore in the third quarter, from Rs 73.98 crore in the three-month period a year ago. The board also approved re-appointment of Mukesh Manglik as a whole-time director of the company with effect from May 19 for a further period of two years. The proposal remains subject to shareholders' approval. An INOXGFL Group company, Inox Green Energy Services is a major wind power operation and maintenance (O&M) service provider in India.

