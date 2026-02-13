Cong MPs protest against Hardeep Puri, seek his resignation
Congress MPs on Friday held a protest in Parliament House complex demanding resignation of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri after his name figured in the Epstein Files released in the United States.
- Country:
- India
Congress MPs on Friday held a protest in Parliament House complex demanding resignation of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri after his name figured in the 'Epstein Files' released in the United States. Several Congress MPs lined up outside the Parliament building and raised slogans against Puri, while demanding answers from him. They also held a big banner with pictures of Puri and Jeffery Epstein. Puri had on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for ''passing innuendo'' against him, asserting that he had met Epstein on a ''few occasions'' but his interactions with him had nothing to do with the crimes the convicted American sex offender was involved in.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sailing-American Magic take over Danish SailGP team in $60 million deal
Sailing-American Magic take over Danish SailGP team in $60 million deal
BRIEF-Trump Administration Is Dramatically Expanding Effort To Revoke Us Citizenship For Foreign-Born Americans As It Works To Curb Immigration - Nbc News
If Americans want to remain superpower, protect their dollar, then key to that is Indian data: Rahul Gandhi.
Americans' Future Aspirations Reach Historic Low: Gallup Poll Reveals Growing Pessimism