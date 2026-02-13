Cong MPs protest against Hardeep Puri, seek his resignation

Congress MPs on Friday held a protest in Parliament House complex demanding resignation of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri after his name figured in the 'Epstein Files' released in the United States. Several Congress MPs lined up outside the Parliament building and raised slogans against Puri, while demanding answers from him. They also held a big banner with pictures of Puri and Jeffery Epstein. Puri had on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for ''passing innuendo'' against him, asserting that he had met Epstein on a ''few occasions'' but his interactions with him had nothing to do with the crimes the convicted American sex offender was involved in.

