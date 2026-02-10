Snow Shortage: A Record Drought Threatens the American West

The American West is experiencing an unprecedented snow drought, coupled with record warmth, putting future water supplies at risk, heightening wildfire dangers, and affecting winter tourism and recreation. Scientists report historically low snow cover and depth, with 67 Western weather stations recording their warmest December to February periods ever.

Normal snow coverage should be around 460,000 square miles at this time of year but has dwindled to about 155,000 square miles, significantly impacting ski resorts and water resources. The dry January resulted in states like Oregon, Colorado, and Utah reporting their lowest snowpack levels since the early 1980s.

Experts underscore that the warmth, linked to climate change, is the primary cause of the record-low snowpack. Although cooler, wetter weather is anticipated, it is unlikely to offset the deficits significantly, raising concerns about water availability and increasing the likelihood of an early wildfire season.

