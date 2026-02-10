Americans' Future Aspirations Reach Historic Low: Gallup Poll Reveals Growing Pessimism

A new Gallup poll reveals a significant decline in Americans' optimism about their future, reaching the lowest measure since the question was first posed nearly 20 years ago. Only 59% of Americans now rate their future prospects positively, a drop that highlights a pervasive sense of gloom across the nation.

The data suggests that while current life satisfaction has decreased over the past decade, Americans' future optimism has seen an even sharper decline. Gallup defines 'thriving' individuals as those who rate their current life at a 7 or above and their future at an 8 or higher, and fewer than half now fall into this category.

The survey further indicates that political shifts have influenced attitudes, with Democrats experiencing a significant drop in optimism following recent political changes. Hispanic Americans have also become more pessimistic, with concerns about costs, healthcare, and immigration cited as key factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)