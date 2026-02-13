Mamata congratulates BNP leader Tarique Rahman for victory in Bangladesh elections

Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-02-2026 13:01 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 13:01 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday congratulated BNP leader Tarique Rahman on leading the party to a victory in Bangladesh's parliamentary elections. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) claimed victory in the general elections to replace the interim administration, which took charge after the collapse of the Awami League regime in August 2024. In a post on X, the West Bengal chief minister said, ''My hearty congratulations, shubhonandan, to all my brothers and sisters, all the people, in Bangladesh. My advance Ramazan mubarak to all of them. For this great victory, my congratulations to my Tarique-Bhai, his party, and all the parties. Pray, you all be well and happy.'' Banerjee expressed hope that ties between India and Bangladesh remain cordial. ''Wish that our relations with Bangladesh be always cordial,'' she said on the social media platform. While Bangladesh's Election Commission (EC) is yet to make a formal announcement, unofficial counts and projections from local media showed the BNP and its allies winning over 210 seats, with Jamaat-e-Islami emerging as the main opposition.

