Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till March 9

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 13:27 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 13:27 IST
Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned on Friday till March 9, as Parliament went into a three-week-long recess to allow standing committees to scrutinise Budget proposals. The Upper House met for Zero Hour at 11 am and was adjourned at 1 pm after the scheduled Question Hour. Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha proceedings too were adjourned till March 9. The first part of the Budget Session began on January 28 with President Droupadi Murmu's address to a joint sitting of the two Houses. The three-week recess period will allow parliamentary standing committees to examine allocations to various central ministries given in the Union Budget. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the financial year 2026-27 in Parliament on February 1.

