T'gana municipal elections: Cong candidates inching closer to win majority wards

Ruling Congress was heading for a decisive victory in the Telangana municipal elections as its candidates were inching closer to winning over 1,200 wards by Friday afternoon, followed by BRS in over 600 wards and BJP in over 200 wards as the counting of votes progressed. Of the total 2,582 wards in 116 municipalities, Congress candidates were set to win 1,247 wards. The counting of votes began at 123 centres across the state at 8 AM. Postal ballots were taken up first for counting. The election was held on February 11 for 2,582 wards in 116 municipalities and 414 wards in seven municipal corporations.

