Leaders Unite at Vigil After Tragic Tumbler Ridge Shootings

Canadian leaders will attend a vigil for the victims of a mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, where 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar killed eight, including her family and school students, before dying by suicide. The event raises questions about firearm control and mental health issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A somber vigil is set to take place in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, as Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and opposition leaders come together to honor the victims of a recent mass shooting. The town mourns the loss of eight lives, including several young students and a teacher, in one of the country's most devastating incidents.

Governor General Mary Simon will also be in attendance to pay her respects. The tragedy unfolded when Jesse Van Rootselaar, 18, who struggled with mental health issues, fatally shot her family members and others at a local school before taking her own life. The incident has sparked debates about gun control and mental health support.

The Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights has raised concerns regarding the return of firearms to Van Rootselaar's home, despite known mental health issues. As authorities and the community process this tragedy, they are reminded of the importance of addressing warning signs and strengthening preventive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

