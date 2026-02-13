Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Congress and SP for Insulting National Heroes

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the Congress and Samajwadi Party for opposing the national song Vande Mataram and glorifying traitors. He highlighted his government's efforts in promoting Maharaja Suheldev's legacy and condemned opposition parties for their stance on religious monuments and cultural celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-02-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 21:02 IST
In a fiery address, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on Congress and the Samajwadi Party, accusing them of disrespecting national icons by opposing the national song Vande Mataram.

Adityanath highlighted his administration's initiatives, including a grand memorial for Maharaja Suheldev and a university in Azamgarh, signaling pride in cultural heritage.

He condemned opposition efforts to hinder religious celebrations like Janmashtami and the construction of the Ram temple, dubbing his state's cultural renaissance as central to India's spiritual identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

