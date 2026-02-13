Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Congress and SP for Insulting National Heroes

In a fiery address, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on Congress and the Samajwadi Party, accusing them of disrespecting national icons by opposing the national song Vande Mataram.

Adityanath highlighted his administration's initiatives, including a grand memorial for Maharaja Suheldev and a university in Azamgarh, signaling pride in cultural heritage.

He condemned opposition efforts to hinder religious celebrations like Janmashtami and the construction of the Ram temple, dubbing his state's cultural renaissance as central to India's spiritual identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)