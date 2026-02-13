Turbulent Budget Session: Parliamentary Showdowns and Heated Debates

The opening phase of the Budget session in Parliament, marked by heated clashes between the opposition and the ruling benches over the India-US interim trade agreement and an unpublished memoir by former Army chief M M Naravane, wrapped up on Friday. Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are set to reconvene on March 9, concluding the session on April 2.

The Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla, faced an onslaught from the opposition who moved a no-confidence notice against him, citing misuse of his position. This was the fourth such notice, the previous ones either being defeated or stalled due to insufficient support. Birla announced his decision to refrain from occupying the chair until the matter is resolved.

Throughout the session, the Lok Sabha was fraught with delays and disruptions, especially after excerpts from Naravane's memoir were barred from being quoted by Rahul Gandhi. Consequently, eight MPs faced suspension, and an extraordinary Motion of Thanks was passed in the Lok Sabha without a customary reply from the Prime Minister, amidst ongoing opposition protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)