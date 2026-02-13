Left Menu

Turbulent Budget Session: Parliamentary Showdowns and Heated Debates

The initial section of the Budget session in Parliament ended with fierce debates over an India-US trade agreement and an unpublished memoir by M M Naravane. Amidst bitter exchanges and adjournments, a notice to unseat Speaker Om Birla was proposed. The session will resume after a brief recess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 21:38 IST
Turbulent Budget Session: Parliamentary Showdowns and Heated Debates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The opening phase of the Budget session in Parliament, marked by heated clashes between the opposition and the ruling benches over the India-US interim trade agreement and an unpublished memoir by former Army chief M M Naravane, wrapped up on Friday. Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are set to reconvene on March 9, concluding the session on April 2.

The Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla, faced an onslaught from the opposition who moved a no-confidence notice against him, citing misuse of his position. This was the fourth such notice, the previous ones either being defeated or stalled due to insufficient support. Birla announced his decision to refrain from occupying the chair until the matter is resolved.

Throughout the session, the Lok Sabha was fraught with delays and disruptions, especially after excerpts from Naravane's memoir were barred from being quoted by Rahul Gandhi. Consequently, eight MPs faced suspension, and an extraordinary Motion of Thanks was passed in the Lok Sabha without a customary reply from the Prime Minister, amidst ongoing opposition protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arizona Sheriff at Odds with FBI in High-Stakes Abduction Case

Arizona Sheriff at Odds with FBI in High-Stakes Abduction Case

 Global
2
USA's Historic T20 Triumph: Mukkamalla Stars in Stunning Win Over Netherlands

USA's Historic T20 Triumph: Mukkamalla Stars in Stunning Win Over Netherland...

 India
3
Argentina's Senate Greenlights Landmark Labor Reform Amid Controversy

Argentina's Senate Greenlights Landmark Labor Reform Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Mukhya Mantri Seva Sankalp Helpline Sets Record for Complaint Resolution

Mukhya Mantri Seva Sankalp Helpline Sets Record for Complaint Resolution

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026