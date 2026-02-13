Jyotiraditya Scindia accuses Rahul Gandhi of "maligning" India's image

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday accused Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of constantly "maligning the nation's reputation on every platform," stating that it will neither benefit Congress nor him. He said India was making significant progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"The public has already given them a befitting reply many times. The nation is making significant progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Neither the party nor the leader will benefit if he continues to malign the nation's image on every platform," Scindia told ANI. His remarks come after Rahul Gandhi strongly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that he has a "chokehold around his neck" and has "sold the country and farmers". The Congress leader asserted that he would not "step back even an inch" even if a Privilege Motion was filed against him.

In a video shared on Gandhi's official X handle, he criticised the India-US trade deal, alleging it compromises India's energy security, data, and farmers' future. He claimed the deal favours American farmers, who rely on mechanisation and government subsidies, while Indian farmers struggle with small landholdings and limited mechanisation. He made several allegations against the PM, "Narendra Modi has sold out the country, sold out the farmers. You can file a case against me, abuse me and do whatever you have to. Bring a Privilege Motion against me. It doesn't matter. I have spoken the truth in Parliament."

"It is a different matter if you do not like it. The country can understand the truth," he added. Referring to the India-US Interim Trade Agreement, he alleged that it undermines Indian farmers' interests by opening the domestic market to US agribusinesses.

"By striking a deal with the US, he has sold out cotton farmers, soya farmers, apple farmers and fruit farmers. For years, people from foreign countries have been trying to capture the agri-market of India. Narendra Modi ji has opened the gates for them. This is a truth that he and I both know." Gandhi alleged. Gandhi claimed that the reason for the agreement is "Because there is a chokehold around his (PM Modi) neck. Donald Trump has the reins of Narendra Modi in his hands."

Earlier, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that BJP members in the Lok Sabha would move a privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi for "misleading the House and making baseless statements". (ANI)

