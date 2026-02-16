Himachal Pradesh Assembly Erupts Over Debate Scheduling Dispute

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Monday was the scene of fiery exchanges, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) resisted the government's decision to prioritize a discussion on the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) over the customary Motion of Thanks on the Governor's Address.

Leader of Opposition, Jairam Thakur, challenged the government's urgency in addressing the RDG first, questioning the deviation from established convention. Thakur highlighted the significant nature of the comments made by the Governor, suggesting they underscored issues within the current administration.

BJP MLAs, including Bipin Singh Parmar, criticized the apparent dismissal of deliberative processes, accusing the government of avoiding thorough discussion. In response, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu defended the need for prompt action due to impending national financial deadlines, inviting BJP participation in a dialogue with the Prime Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)