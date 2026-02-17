Mamata Banerjee Slams Election Commission as 'Tughlaqi'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission, accusing it of acting in favor of the BJP by deleting voters unfairly. She claimed that the EC's conduct was reminiscent of the autocratic decisions of historical figures like Muhammad bin Tughlaq and Adolf Hitler.

Speaking at the state secretariat, Banerjee alleged that the Commission's actions were both law-defying and life-threatening, with repercussions felt across the state, including multiple fatalities. She highlighted discrepancies in voter verification processes between Bengal and other states, such as Bihar, questioning the exclusion of recognized documents.

The chief minister further condemned the suspension of electoral registration officers without due process, describing the moves as vindictive. Banerjee vowed to protect affected officers while stressing the need for genuine voter inclusion across all demographics and denounced what she perceived as the BJP's mental instability in regional leadership.

