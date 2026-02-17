Left Menu

Tarique Rahman Takes Charge as Bangladesh's New Prime Minister, Heralding a Fresh Era

Tarique Rahman was sworn in as Bangladesh's new prime minister, succeeding Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus's interim government. The ceremony, attended by regional leaders, marked hopes for renewed Bangladesh-India relations. With a mandate to boost unity and governance, Rahman aims to stabilize the nation's economy and strengthen international ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 17-02-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 19:43 IST
Tarique Rahman, leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), took his oath as the new prime minister of Bangladesh, ending 18 months of political instability under the interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus. The swearing-in ceremony, held at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad, was attended by top political and military officials, including India's Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Present at the historic ceremony were leaders from neighboring countries like the Maldives, Bhutan, Pakistan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, signaling hopes for improved regional relations. Om Birla's participation highlighted the intentions to mend ties between Bangladesh and India, strained during Yunus's interim rule. Following the ceremony, Birla and Rahman discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Marking a major political shift, the BNP secured a significant victory with 209 seats in the parliamentary elections while the right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami won 68 seats. With priorities set on national unity and economic stability, Prime Minister Rahman faces the challenges of rebuilding weakened institutions and maintaining good governance. The new cabinet reflects a mix of veterans and newcomers, heralding a new chapter for Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

