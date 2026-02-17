Left Menu

New Era of Cooperation: Bangladesh-India Strengthen Ties

Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Tarique Rahman received a formal invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit India, underscoring a commitment to strengthening bilateral ties. The invitation, extended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, followed Rahman's swearing-in ceremony where cooperation for mutual development was emphasized.

Tarique Rahman
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman of Bangladesh has received an official invitation from India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit India. The invitation was delivered by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who attended Rahman's swearing-in ceremony in Dhaka, signaling a strengthened partnership between the two nations.

Birla conveyed India's readiness to help Bangladesh on its journey to a democratic and inclusive society, marking a significant moment in Indo-Bangladeshi relations. This was shared in a social media post, highlighting the collaborative spirit between the neighboring countries.

Rahman's Bangladesh Nationalist Party achieved an electoral victory with a two-thirds majority, signifying a new political era. Birla also engaged with regional leaders, including Maldives' President and Bhutan's Prime Minister, to further regional cooperation.

