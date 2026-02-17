India and France Strengthen Defence Ties with Renewed Cooperation and Missile Manufacturing Pact
India and France have renewed their 10-year defence cooperation agreement and signed a new MoU for manufacturing Hammer missiles in India. The agreements were finalized during the sixth India-France Annual Defence Dialogue, emphasizing strategic military cooperation and regional stability.
India and France have reinforced their defence collaboration by renewing a 10-year cooperation agreement and initiating a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the production of Hammer missiles in India. This development was announced at the sixth India-France Annual Defence Dialogue.
The agreements were formalized with key signatories from both nations, reflecting a commitment to joint military initiatives. Discussions during the event covered various bilateral security matters, highlighting the emphasis on co-development and co-production of advanced equipment.
Emphasizing regional stability and strategic partnerships, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart Catherine Vautrin expressed a united front in enhancing military ties. They noted the significance of the India-EU Security and Defence Partnership and stressed joint efforts against cross-border terrorism.
