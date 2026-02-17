Iran's Bold Move: Strait of Hormuz Closed Amid Tense US Talks

In a surprising move, Iran announced the temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical international waterway, on Tuesday. The closure coincided with indirect nuclear disarmament talks with the United States in Geneva, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing geopolitical tension.

The situation arises as Iran conducted military drills, firing missiles toward the Strait, reinforcing its defiance against US pressure to curb its nuclear ambitions. The US has increased its military presence in the region, with President Trump reaffirming his interest in reaching a diplomatic accord but warning against potential retaliation.

The closure of the Strait, through which a significant portion of the world's oil trade passes, has intensified global concerns about maritime security and economic stability. The unfolding scenario underscores the fragile state of international diplomacy amidst regional power plays in the Middle East.