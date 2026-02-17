Left Menu

Assam Congress Raises Election Concerns with Chief Election Commissioner

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, led by key figures, met Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to discuss alleged electoral misconduct ahead of the 2026 elections. They expressed concerns about harassment during the electoral roll revision, interference from the Assam government, and obstacles faced by opposition parties during political activities.

Updated: 17-02-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 22:20 IST
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) recently met Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar during his visit to Guwahati, ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. The delegation, led by MP Rakibul Hussain and former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora, submitted complaints regarding alleged harassment in the name of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Speaking at a press conference in Guwahati, Hussain and Bora accused the Assam Government of misusing the Election Commission's machinery. They claimed living individuals were erroneously marked as deceased in the electoral rolls. Bora highlighted discussions between an Election Commission team and political parties, raising concerns about ensuring a fair election under the current administration.

Bora further criticized the law-and-order situation under the BJP government, citing incidents during the Samaguri by-election and alleged attacks on party members, including vandalism of vehicles belonging to several MLAs. The APCC urged the Election Commission to guarantee impartial elections and questioned prolonged bureaucratic hurdles for political meetings, suggesting these disproportionately affect the opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

