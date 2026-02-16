Viral Video Sparks Outcry Over Harassment of Muslim Vendor at Tribal Festival
A Muslim street vendor was allegedly harassed by YouTubers at a tribal festival in Medaram, facing demands to consume his own goods. Though police say no complaint was filed, the incident, widely spread via social media, sparked community support and political condemnation, highlighting concerns of communal behavior.
- Country:
- India
In a tumultuous incident at the Medaram tribal festival in Mulugu district, a Muslim street vendor was reportedly harassed by a group of YouTubers while selling Kova buns. The group allegedly demanded that the vendor, identified as Vali, from Andhra Pradesh, prove the quality of his product by consuming it himself.
Despite the troubling situation, no formal complaint has been lodged with the local police, who said they are aware of the video that rapidly gained attention across social media platforms. Vali's village rallied to support him, lamenting the significant financial loss incurred due to the widespread controversy.
The situation caught the attention of political leaders, with Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi condemning the harassment. They emphasized the need for societal harmony and legal action against communal targeting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
