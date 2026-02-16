Left Menu

Viral Video Sparks Outrage Over Harassment of Muslim Vendor at Tribal Festival

A viral video shows a Muslim street vendor being harassed by YouTubers at Telangana's Medaram festival, leading to outrage. The group questioned the vendor, demanded he eat his food, and asked for his Aadhaar card. Officials and politicians condemned the incident, emphasizing communal harmony and brotherhood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-02-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 17:34 IST
Viral Video Sparks Outrage Over Harassment of Muslim Vendor at Tribal Festival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A video capturing a Muslim street vendor being harassed by a group of YouTubers during Telangana's Medaram tribal festival has provoked widespread outrage. The YouTubers, linked to a channel, questioned the vendor about his Kova buns' quality and manufacturing date, even demanding he eat the food himself.

The vendor, originally from Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh, stated he was just a worker. Despite the group's insistence on seeing his Aadhaar card, no formal complaint has been filed according to Mulugu district police. The incident sparked support for the vendor, with villagers expressing their trust in his long-standing food business.

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the harassment. Lokesh urged for communal harmony on social media, while Owaisi demanded legal action against those involved. The incident highlights ongoing concerns regarding communal targeting in society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Daring Escape from Juvenile Home Near Jammu raises Serious Concerns

Daring Escape from Juvenile Home Near Jammu raises Serious Concerns

 India
2
Cole McConchie Steps Up Amid Unexpected Line-up Change for New Zealand

Cole McConchie Steps Up Amid Unexpected Line-up Change for New Zealand

 Global
3
Bomb Threat Sparks Panic at Uttarakhand Courts

Bomb Threat Sparks Panic at Uttarakhand Courts

 India
4
Norway's Winning Formula: The Secret Behind Olympic Success

Norway's Winning Formula: The Secret Behind Olympic Success

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026