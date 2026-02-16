Viral Video Sparks Outrage Over Harassment of Muslim Vendor at Tribal Festival

A video capturing a Muslim street vendor being harassed by a group of YouTubers during Telangana's Medaram tribal festival has provoked widespread outrage. The YouTubers, linked to a channel, questioned the vendor about his Kova buns' quality and manufacturing date, even demanding he eat the food himself.

The vendor, originally from Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh, stated he was just a worker. Despite the group's insistence on seeing his Aadhaar card, no formal complaint has been filed according to Mulugu district police. The incident sparked support for the vendor, with villagers expressing their trust in his long-standing food business.

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the harassment. Lokesh urged for communal harmony on social media, while Owaisi demanded legal action against those involved. The incident highlights ongoing concerns regarding communal targeting in society.

