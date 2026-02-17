Colbert's Censored Interview Sparks Debate on Broadcast Freedom
CBS host Stephen Colbert accused the FCC and network lawyers of silencing him by barring an interview with James Talarico, a Democratic candidate. This has sparked a debate on the equal time rule and broadcast freedom. The FCC is investigating similar cases, raising concerns of censorship and political bias.
CBS talk show host Stephen Colbert claimed on Monday that network lawyers stopped him from airing an interview with Texas State Representative James Talarico, a U.S. Senate hopeful. Colbert alleged this move was politically motivated, part of an effort to silence Trump critics.
Colbert lashed out at FCC Chair Brendan Carr, arguing that the decision served financial interests, not public ones. Carr's push against non-news programs has intensified as Paramount's merger with Skydance Media hangs in the balance, reliant on FCC approval.
This controversy is not isolated; the FCC is also scrutinizing ABC's "The View" over similar equal time rule violations. The accusations against Carr, and the broader conversation about political censorship, are simmering under the surface, leading to bipartisan criticism of censorship and corporate compliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Anderson Cooper Bids Farewell to 60 Minutes Amidst CBS Shake-Up
Mandatory for Class 10 students to appear in first board exam: CBSE on two board exams policy.
Class 10 students who do not appear in at least 3 subjects in first board exam to be placed in ''essential repeat'' category: CBSE.
Himachal's CBSE Push: 99 Schools Secured Affiliation
Delhi Gears Up: Navigating Traffic Amid AI Summit and CBSE Exams