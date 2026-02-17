Colbert's Censored Interview Sparks Debate on Broadcast Freedom

CBS talk show host Stephen Colbert claimed on Monday that network lawyers stopped him from airing an interview with Texas State Representative James Talarico, a U.S. Senate hopeful. Colbert alleged this move was politically motivated, part of an effort to silence Trump critics.

Colbert lashed out at FCC Chair Brendan Carr, arguing that the decision served financial interests, not public ones. Carr's push against non-news programs has intensified as Paramount's merger with Skydance Media hangs in the balance, reliant on FCC approval.

This controversy is not isolated; the FCC is also scrutinizing ABC's "The View" over similar equal time rule violations. The accusations against Carr, and the broader conversation about political censorship, are simmering under the surface, leading to bipartisan criticism of censorship and corporate compliance.

