Himachal's CBSE Push: 99 Schools Secured Affiliation

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the education department to fast-track CBSE affiliation for government schools in Himachal Pradesh. With 140 schools opting for CBSE, 99 have already been approved. The initiative aims to maintain teacher rights and improve academic standards, with a focus on quality education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 13-02-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 21:30 IST
In a significant milestone for Himachal Pradesh's education sector, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has instructed the swift affiliation of government schools with CBSE. Out of 140 schools selected, 99 have already secured this status, marking a push for improved educational standards.

During a high-level meeting, Sukhu emphasized the importance of retaining teachers' lien in their parent cadre, ensuring their career growth remains uninterrupted. In a strategic move, the eligibility conditions for appointing principals have been eased, aiming for a more flexible administration of these CBSE-affiliated institutions.

Sukhu assured that these schools would feature a distinct logo and uniform color scheme, reinforcing a brand of quality education. Additionally, the Chief Minister expressed his intent to closely monitor academic progress while enforcing a 'No Mobile Phone Policy' from March 1, fortifying the state government's commitment to excellence in education.

