Raj Thackeray and Eknath Shinde's Strategic Dialogue After BMC Polls

MNS president Raj Thackeray met with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his residence on Wednesday. This marked their first face-to-face interaction since the Mumbai civic body elections last month.

According to a Shiv Sena functionary, the two leaders discussed a wide range of topics. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader's meeting with Shinde comes at a time when some MNS leaders are openly expressing disappointment over the perceived lack of support from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) during the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

The meeting was held at 'Nandanvan,' the official residence of the deputy CM. Last month's high-stakes battle for the cash-rich BMC saw the Thackeray cousins reunite after two decades, only to see their hopes dashed as the BJP triumphed, ending the Shiv Sena's nearly three-decade-old reign in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)