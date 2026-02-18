West Bengal's Rajya Sabha Game: TMC's Dominance, BJP's Persistence, Left's Eclipse

As the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is poised to secure four out of five Rajya Sabha seats from West Bengal, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to win one seat. This follows the announcement of the election schedule, sparking political maneuvering and administrative preparations for a climactic electoral season.

These biennial polls are part of elections for 37 Rajya Sabha seats across ten states, set for March 16. TMC's current strength in the 294-member Assembly assures its victory unless unexpected candidate fielding induces a contest. With defections and support from erstwhile opposition legislators, TMC crosses the vote threshold needed to send four MPs to the Upper House.

Meanwhile, the BJP's reduced seat count from the 2021 Assembly polls doesn't impede it from securing the remaining Rajya Sabha seat. This election marks a significant moment for West Bengal, as the Left Front may lose representation in the Rajya Sabha for the first time since 1958, symbolizing its diminishing influence in the state's political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)