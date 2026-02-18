WhatsApp Directives Stir Controversy in West Bengal Elections
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee accused the Election Commission of non-compliance with Supreme Court orders, alleging misuse of WhatsApp for official directives in West Bengal. He raised concerns over the bypassing of statutory procedures and improper use of roll observer credentials. The issue may escalate to the Supreme Court.
In a scathing critique of the Election Commission, senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee alleged on Wednesday that poll officials are defying Supreme Court orders by circulating directives via WhatsApp during West Bengal's SIR exercise.
Banerjee shared alleged screenshots from a WhatsApp group, emphasizing the Supreme Court's insistence on transparent, formal communication channels. He condemned the use of WhatsApp for instructions, criticizing Special Roll Observer C Murugan for issuing direct guidelines to micro observers, allegedly to skew deletion figures.
Banerjee accused the central access of roll observer credentials of targeting specific communities, urging an independent investigation. He vowed legal action, asserting that the Election Commission relies on public trust rather than political influence. The controversy arises as multiple petitions challenge the SIR exercise in the Supreme Court.
