WhatsApp Directives Stir Controversy in West Bengal Elections

In a scathing critique of the Election Commission, senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee alleged on Wednesday that poll officials are defying Supreme Court orders by circulating directives via WhatsApp during West Bengal's SIR exercise.

Banerjee shared alleged screenshots from a WhatsApp group, emphasizing the Supreme Court's insistence on transparent, formal communication channels. He condemned the use of WhatsApp for instructions, criticizing Special Roll Observer C Murugan for issuing direct guidelines to micro observers, allegedly to skew deletion figures.

Banerjee accused the central access of roll observer credentials of targeting specific communities, urging an independent investigation. He vowed legal action, asserting that the Election Commission relies on public trust rather than political influence. The controversy arises as multiple petitions challenge the SIR exercise in the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)