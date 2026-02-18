CEC Gyanesh Kumar Reviews Assam's Electoral Rolls Ahead of Assembly Elections

In a crucial move towards ensuring fair elections, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced the successful completion of a Special Revision (SR) of Assam's electoral rolls. The process aimed at including all eligible voters and excluding ineligible ones comes as Assam nears completion of its National Register of Citizens.

During a press conference concluding a three-day visit to review electoral preparedness, Kumar stated that electoral roll revisions are mandatory under the law ahead of elections. While a Special Intensive Revision took place in 12 states, Assam conducted its unique SR tailored to its current state.

The revision process, considered successful with minimal appeals, sets the stage for upcoming assembly elections. The election dates, however, remain undecided with stakeholders emphasizing the importance of the Bihu festival, starting April 13. The full Election Commission bench reviewed preparations and received feedback to factor into the election timeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)