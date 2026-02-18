Left Menu

CEC Gyanesh Kumar Reviews Assam's Electoral Rolls Ahead of Assembly Elections

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has announced the completion of a Special Revision in Assam aimed at refining the electoral rolls by including eligible and excluding ineligible voters. This revision follows the near-completion of the National Register of Citizens in the state and prepares Assam for upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 18-02-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 16:36 IST
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Reviews Assam's Electoral Rolls Ahead of Assembly Elections
Gyanesh Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

In a crucial move towards ensuring fair elections, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced the successful completion of a Special Revision (SR) of Assam's electoral rolls. The process aimed at including all eligible voters and excluding ineligible ones comes as Assam nears completion of its National Register of Citizens.

During a press conference concluding a three-day visit to review electoral preparedness, Kumar stated that electoral roll revisions are mandatory under the law ahead of elections. While a Special Intensive Revision took place in 12 states, Assam conducted its unique SR tailored to its current state.

The revision process, considered successful with minimal appeals, sets the stage for upcoming assembly elections. The election dates, however, remain undecided with stakeholders emphasizing the importance of the Bihu festival, starting April 13. The full Election Commission bench reviewed preparations and received feedback to factor into the election timeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Avalanche Tragedy: Nine Skiers Missing in Sierra Nevada

Avalanche Tragedy: Nine Skiers Missing in Sierra Nevada

 Global
2
Trump Administration Revokes Electric Vehicle Incentive Rule

Trump Administration Revokes Electric Vehicle Incentive Rule

 United States
3
Gabon’s Digital Curtain: Social Media Suspended Amidst Political Tensions

Gabon’s Digital Curtain: Social Media Suspended Amidst Political Tensions

 Gabon
4
China's Rapid Submarine Surge: A New Maritime Power Shift

China's Rapid Submarine Surge: A New Maritime Power Shift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026