Fresh Elections Ordered for Equestrian Federation of India Amid Governance Overhaul

The Delhi High Court has called for new elections within the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI), alongside the establishment of an independent ad-hoc administrative committee to supervise its operations. This move aims to align the federation with the recently enacted National Sports Governance Act, 2025, which introduces a statutory framework for the governance of National Sports Federations (NSFs).

The court decision responds to concerns about the expired tenure of the existing Executive Committee, which was temporarily reinstated due to the upcoming Paris Olympics in 2024. The Rajasthan Equestrian Association highlighted the long-overdue nature of the elections amid legislative changes. Rule 18 of the newly notified National Sports Governance Rules, 2026, mandates amendments to NSF bye-laws to adhere to the 2025 Act.

The court instructed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to appoint an ad-hoc committee responsible for revising the EFI constitution in compliance with the new governance framework. The existing Executive Committee must transfer its responsibilities to this ad-hoc panel within a week. Following the constitutional amendments, the federation is required to conduct elections within a month, with the new General Body set to validate the changes.

