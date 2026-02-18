Left Menu

Fresh Elections Ordered for Equestrian Federation of India Amid Governance Overhaul

The Delhi High Court has mandated fresh elections for the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) and ordered the formation of an independent ad-hoc committee to manage the body's operations. This decision follows the implementation of the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, necessitating the amendment of EFI's bylaws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 14:34 IST
Fresh Elections Ordered for Equestrian Federation of India Amid Governance Overhaul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has called for new elections within the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI), alongside the establishment of an independent ad-hoc administrative committee to supervise its operations. This move aims to align the federation with the recently enacted National Sports Governance Act, 2025, which introduces a statutory framework for the governance of National Sports Federations (NSFs).

The court decision responds to concerns about the expired tenure of the existing Executive Committee, which was temporarily reinstated due to the upcoming Paris Olympics in 2024. The Rajasthan Equestrian Association highlighted the long-overdue nature of the elections amid legislative changes. Rule 18 of the newly notified National Sports Governance Rules, 2026, mandates amendments to NSF bye-laws to adhere to the 2025 Act.

The court instructed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to appoint an ad-hoc committee responsible for revising the EFI constitution in compliance with the new governance framework. The existing Executive Committee must transfer its responsibilities to this ad-hoc panel within a week. Following the constitutional amendments, the federation is required to conduct elections within a month, with the new General Body set to validate the changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paras Dogra: The Journey To A Historic Ranji Triumph

Paras Dogra: The Journey To A Historic Ranji Triumph

 India
2
Rashid Khan Salutes Jonathan Trott for Transforming Afghan Cricket

Rashid Khan Salutes Jonathan Trott for Transforming Afghan Cricket

 India
3
Vijay Mallya's Legal Battles: A Fugitive's Dilemma

Vijay Mallya's Legal Battles: A Fugitive's Dilemma

 India
4
Tragedy at Wedding Celebration: DJ Truck Accident Kills Two Children

Tragedy at Wedding Celebration: DJ Truck Accident Kills Two Children

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026